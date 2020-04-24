It all comes down to the evolution of our olfactory system—our primordial sense of smell—which, in part, indicates whether our environment is safe or not. Snyder explains that "certain essential oils contain chemical constituents that elicit relaxation, particularly the ester groups (lavender, bergamot, clary sage, etc). When you breathe those chemical constituents in, they go straight to the limbic system, signaling cellular mechanisms inside the amygdala and hippocampus which activate the parasympathetic nervous system."

As you might recall from high school health class, the parasympathetic nervous system is responsible for our body's rest-and-digest response. It balances out the fight-or-fligth response—which is often elicited by stress—and causes our heart rate and blood pressure to slow down and normalize.

Essential oils can be used for in-the-moment stress relief when you feel yourself getting worked up, or you can use them more preventatively to stay calm and collected throughout the day. Here are a few strategies for working them into your routine: