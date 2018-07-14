5 Ways To Find A Sense Of Spirituality Without Religion

Gather a room full of 1,000 people and ask what spirituality means to them—let alone spirituality that isn't pegged to a certain religion—and you might get 1,000 different answers.

When viewed outside of a religious context, spirituality connects us with a dimension of life that is greater than ourselves. It's a daily exercise in finding faith—one in which we are both teachers and students, givers and receivers. It knows no enlightenment because it never ends, but it bears many fruits. One of which is to live from a place of compassion for oneself and others.

At the end of the day, all of us need to find our own way through life, and spirituality can help us do that. Here are five simple ways to live a more spiritual existence, regardless of your religious beliefs: