5 Ways To Find A Sense Of Spirituality Without Religion

"Spiritual success" isn’t about fame, power, or money. It is knowing that everything is perfect and that we are all one. There is a power that keeps everything in its place and fuses everything. It is from this point of faith and inner stillness that meaningful actions can arise. Leave a few moments in your day to forget about to-do lists. Simply turn off your phone and observe what moves around you and for you. In a world dictated by consumerism, I tend to think that this simplicity is refreshing.