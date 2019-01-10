8 Steps Toward Healing When Your Relationship Is Falling Apart

If your relationship has been on the rocks these days, you're certainly not alone: January tends to be a rough one for couples, with the first Monday after the holiday break informally dubbed "Divorce Day" by lawyers because of the immense flood of divorce inquiries they receive. Last year, divorce support service Amicable expected over 40,000 people to Google the word "divorce" in January, and some reports show it to be the most popular month of the year to break up.

What's up with all the early-year turbulence? Part of the timing has to do with the holidays that have just passed—these family celebrations can be stressful for couples, both because of the chaotic family celebrations and traveling but also because of the need to perform an aura of joy. Even if the relationship is falling apart, most people can't bring themselves to initiate a breakup once the holiday season takes off around early November. But once January rolls around and a sense of normalcy sets back in, the gloves can finally come off.

Now of course, if you're facing the possibility of a breakup right now, you don't need to lose hope just yet. Just because you're in hot water doesn't necessarily mean you need to throw in the towel. If you care deeply about your partner and you're both committed to making the relationship work, there's almost always a way to rebuild. For couples who are struggling and mutually do want to try to work things out, heal, and ultimately stay together if possible, here's some advice on how to proceed: