5 Things To Remember When You're Going Through A Rough Patch

We often see our times of difficulty as blessings in hindsight—and I do feel like I’ve had my fair share. But instead, I’m writing a book about how I got from a very low place in my life, to a very good place, so I can remind myself of how I did it. It’s literally a 250-page post-it note that I can refer back to if and when hard times rock my boat again. Which they undoubtedly will.

Many people may believe that the way our lives unfold is pre-determined by a higher power—that our trials and tribulations are tests or lessons that have been laid out before us and are beyond our control. While others may believe that everything experienced in life is entirely a product of our own creation—the good, the bad and the ugly—whether we are conscious of it or not.

I prefer a hybrid point of view. Perhaps it’s the control freak in me that doesn’t like to feel that I have no say, combined with the part of me that believes in magic and miracles. I like to believe that I am the creator of my own reality, but that I am also part of something bigger, greater and wiser than the "me" I hang out with every day. And I like to believe that although hardships and sorrow are sometimes beyond my control, every experience is valuable and leading me somewhere beautiful.

Here are five benefits I’ve gleaned from the downs in the continuous ups and downs of life: