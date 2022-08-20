How To Write A Heartfelt Thank You Note & Why You Should Do It More Often

Teachers are some of the most hardworking and dedicated professionals in the workplace. Unfortunately, they are often one of the most overlooked in terms of receiving recognition and praise for their contributions. Sending an appreciation message or thank you can go a long way toward letting them know you appreciate their work and commitment. When writing an appreciation message for a teacher or educator, Belleti advises, "It is great to share a specific fond memory of highlight of something that was impactful during the school year."