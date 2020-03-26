How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

While kissing isn't exactly what you might consider "exercise," the body does burn calories from kissing the same way it burns calories during a workout: through muscle movement. Alpert says "passionate" kissing can involve up to 34 facial muscles, mostly found in the orbicularis oris, a complex of muscles in the lips around the mouth.

But your mouth isn't necessarily the only muscle group getting a workout when you're smooching, he notes. A whopping 112 postural muscles—the core stability muscles found in your pelvis, abdomen, and back—can also come into play depending on your position throughout the kiss (are you sitting, standing, lying down?), how physically intense the kiss is, and how much you're moving during it. In other words, the hotter the kiss, the more calories you'll burn.

Personal trainer and nutritionist Jamie Hickey tells mbg your body burns calories through a metabolic process in which food and drink are converted into energy sources by combining calories with oxygen. From there, the energy is released into your body for it to be utilized: to allow your heart to beat, your lungs to compress and decompress, and to perform every other function it needs to survive, Hickey explains. But in terms of kissing, your body burns calories through oxygen deprivation.

"Oxygen consumption is very important to burning calories, [and] if you're breathing heavy, your heart needs to beat faster to make sure it's spreading fresh oxygenated blood to your muscles, and brain," says Hickey. "This causes your body to burn calories in order to match the energy levels your body is requiring."