Ashley Uzer, MBA, is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer focused on sex and relationships. She has a degree in Design & Merchandising from Drexel University and a Master’s in Business Administration from American University. Her writing has been published in Vice, DC Magazine, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and elsewhere. In her free time, Ashley can be found searching for the best vegan chocolate chip cookie in LA or practicing her down dog. She previously worked as an editor at Galore Magazine. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter, or check out her personal blog.