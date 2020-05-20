Memories:

I can't stop thinking about last night.

I keep thinking about [insert sexual memory together]. It's making me want to play with myself...are you free?

I miss having you inside of me.

Remember when we did [insert sexual activity here]? That was so hot.

I don't know how long I can wait until the next time you [insert sexual activity here].

I was just thinking about how hot your [insert body part here] looked last night when you [insert sexual activity here].

I just masturbated to the memory of you [insert sexual activity here].

I can't get you out of my head.

I miss making you come.

I can't believe it's been two weeks since I've had your perfect ass in my face.

Future plans:

Next time I see you, I want to [insert sexual activity here].

I can't wait to have my way with you tonight.

I'm counting down the hours until you're inside of me.

When I pick you up for our next date, I want you to "forget" to wear panties.

Come over tomorrow night. I have a little surprise for you…

I'm going to be a good girl for you tonight.

Will you lie back and let me pleasure you tonight?

I'm going to have you naked as soon as you walk into my apartment.

Positive validation:

You have the perfect [fill in the blank].

It feels so amazing to be inside of you.

I feel like you were created in a lab for me.

You turn me on so much.

I don't think anyone has ever gotten me this horny solely through texts before.

I can't control myself around you.

The way your body looks when you're on top is so sexy.

I feel like you always know exactly how to turn me on.

I want you so bad.

I don't know how much longer I can wait until we can do that in real life.

Sharing fantasies:

I watched this movie last night where the woman got tied up, and it made me so horny.

I just watched what might be my favorite porn video ever. Can I show it to you?

Can you recommend a good porn video?

I kinda wanna call you Daddy.

I had a dream that we invited another guy into the bedroom with us, and I woke up so turned on.

Whenever I think about trying anal with you, I get really excited.

If I've been bad, will you punish me?

I saw this remote control vibrator at the store today, and I want to try it with you on our next dinner date.

I was reading this article about pet play, and I want to tell you about it.

Thinking of you:

You're on my mind today.

Thinking of you and that perfect [fill in the blank].

I woke up thinking about you after a dirty dream…

I hope you have a great day, sexy.

It's too bad you're not here right now. I wish we could [insert activity here].

I just got out of the shower, wish you were here to see me naked and dripping wet...

Requests:

I want you to beg for it.

Tell me what you were thinking about the last time you played with yourself.

Say my name when you come for me.

Ask me for permission if you want to play with yourself.

Tell me what you want me to do to you.

Get over here ASAP!

I want you to be gentle with me.

Just lie back and let me make you feel good.

Will you grab my [insert body part here]?

Bend me over your knee and spank me.

Tell me what a dirty girl I've been.

Let me suck you.

Tease me until I'm begging for more.