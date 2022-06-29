150+ Questions To Ask Your Girlfriend To Really Get To Know Her

Good conversation is the food for a healthy, thriving relationship.

Relationship research tells us that self-disclosure is linked with increased intimacy and happier relationships—that is, when couples share more about their inner worlds, they feel closer and more connected to each other, and their relationship becomes strengthened as a result of it.

So, the next time you’re bored or feel like your date night could use a conversational boost, consider using this time to get to know each other better. Remember: No matter how long you’ve known each other, how similar the two of you are as people, or how in love you are, there’s always more to learn about your partner.

Here are some ideas for what to talk about with your girlfriend or partner to spark interesting conversation, whether you’re looking for something deep, something dirty, or just something fun.