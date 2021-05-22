From Romantic To Raunchy, 23 Games To Play With Your Significant Other

First things first: Bringing play into your relationship is so valuable. As AASECT-certified sex therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Johnson, LCSW, CST, "I think a lot of times people underestimate the power of play within their relationship." It's easy to take ourselves too seriously, she notes, so incorporating elements of play and giving yourself space for imagination can really enhance your relationship.

As adults, we don't always give ourselves enough space to play, says licensed psychologist and AASECT-certified sex therapist Megan Fleming, Ph.D. But having the structure of different games, whether they're more romantic, kinky, or somewhere in between, gives couples a chance to explore in ways they may not have considered.

"It creates curiosity in a safe way," she explains, "because it's something outside of you that's giving you the guidance, and giving direction to try things you may have never thought of on your own."