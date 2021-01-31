Sex games can help couples discover their erotic language, according to sex psychotherapist Ashley D. Sweet, MA, LPC, LMHC, CCRC. Because bonding and playfulness are essential to your intimacy, Sweet says sex games for couples can be a fun and nonthreatening way to approach the adventure of sharing your sexual desires.

From dirty spins on board games to sexy apps you can download, here are a bunch of expert-recommended sex game ideas for you and your partner to get hot and heavy.