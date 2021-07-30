With more than 12,000 questions over three levels, this online sex questionnaire for couples will help you and your mate discover each other's kinkiest (and not-so-kinky) fantasies.

"I love this because it's like an inventory of all these different types of sexual acts," explains Sweet. "You take it and your partner takes it, but neither of you can see the other person's responses unless you match." That means you get to skip any awkward conversations if your naughty fantasies don't align.

(Download it for Apple or Android here.)