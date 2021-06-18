This Sex Technique Can Produce Mind-Blowing Orgasms For Men

If you're not used to exploring your ass, it can feel a little intimidating at first. Make sure that you're in a calm setting, with plenty of time set aside. Dim the lights, take lots of deep breaths in through your nose and out of your mouth, and try not to tense up as you begin to explore. While you might be tempted to have a few drinks to facilitate the process, it's much better to focus on your breathing since if you're drunk you might accidentally hurt yourself.