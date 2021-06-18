This Sex Technique Can Produce Mind-Blowing Orgasms For Men

"Prostate milking is the activity of stimulating the prostate gland by applying direct pressure against it with a finger through the rectum," says Megan Harrison, LMFT, founder of Couples Candy, a sex and relationship advice hub. "It feels like a fleshy bulb of tissue on the front wall of the rectal lining. 'Milking' the prostate refers to the act of massaging the prostate until prostate fluid comes out [of the penis]. You can also use sex toys such as vibrators, dildos, and plugs to [stimulate the prostate]."

Anyone with a prostate who is looking to experience new and pleasurable sensations could benefit from prostate milking. "In addition to achieving orgasm, there are several possible health benefits of prostate milking," Harrison says. "Prostate massage can ease the symptoms of painful ejaculation as it eases fluid blockages in the reproductive system. Prostate massage is also believed to treat erectile dysfunction by increasing blood flow. After all, strong erections are a result of good blood flow!"

There is also some limited evidence that prostate milking can relieve the symptoms of chronic prostatitis (inflammation of the prostate). So if you're looking to feel good and possibly boost your health at the same time, it could be time to start exploring this miraculous little walnut.