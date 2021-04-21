28 Expert-Approved Sex Toys For Couples To Try In 2021
From trying new sex positions to incorporating dirty talk, every couple has a little room to spice things up in the bedroom. Today, there's literally thousands of sex toys on the market for couples to try together, so to help narrow it down, we asked sex therapists for their favorites. From toys to accessories, we're sure something on this list might just be your new favorite addition to your sex life.
Vibrators:
1. Trojan Willa Vibrator
Psychologist and certified sex therapist Kate Balestrieri, Psy.D., CST, says she's a big fan of this vibrator by Trojan. "It has a really nice precision tip that can be great for clitoral stimulation, some vulva stimulation, and also for anal stimulation and prostate massage," she says.
Willa Vibrator by Trojan, $25.99
2. Bed Geek Play Mini Vibrator
Another favorite of Balestrieri's, Bed Geek's Play Mini vibrator is super tiny and discreet. "What's great about that is couples can take it on vacation really discreetly, or on a date in a handbag—and no one would even know you had a vibrator in your purse," she says. She adds that it's great if you're looking for a small accessory to start with.
Play Mini by Bed Geek, $11.86
3. Mantric Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator
Recommended by licensed psychologist and AASECT-certifed sex therapist Megan Fleming, Ph.D., this rechargeable bullet is a great option for couples looking for something simple that gets the job done. It's great for clitoral stimulation, and it's 100% waterproof, too.
Mantric Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator by Lovehoney, $44.99
Wearables:
4. We-Vibe Unite Vibrator
If you're interested in clitoral and G-spot stimulation during P-in-V penetration, you might enjoy We-Vibe's Unite vibrator, according to Fleming. It can of course be used solo, but during penetration, one end stimulates the clitoris while the other stimulates the G-spot, and there's also extra stimulation for the partner with the penis.
Unite Vibrator by We-Vibe, $103
5. Lelo Tiani 2
This wearable is made for vaginal insertion, but it has a clitoral piece shaped like a "U" that stimulates. There's also a piece that gets inserted and vibrates, "so it can be great for partners that both have vaginas, but also nice for additional stimulation with a partner with a penis, and offers additional pleasure for them as well," Balestrieri says.
Tiani 2 by Lelo, $149
6. Lovehoney Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Cock Ring
If you're looking for a cock ring that truly does it all, Fleming recommends Lovehoney's Bionic Bullet. Not only does it help with blood flow to the penis, which can aid in maintaining an erection, she says, but it also adds vibration for both partners.
Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Cock Ring by Lovehoney, $24.99
7. Deimos Cock Ring
If you're big into cock rings and are looking for something a bit more high tech, the Deimos cock ring by JimmyJane might be just the thing. Balestrieri notes it can provide different points for couples stimulation, depending on what position you're in, such as cowgirl, doggy style, or missionary.
Deimos Cock Ring by JimmyJane, $125
For gay couples:
8. Lovehoney Strap On Dildo & Harness Kit
For lesbian couples and other two-vagina pairs looking to explore strap-ons, this harness and dildo kit recommended by Fleming includes everything you'll need. She notes the harness will definitely make it easier to thrust, and though the kit comes with two dildos, you can always swap it out with your favorite.
Deluxe Strap-On Harness Kit with 2 Silicone Dildos by Lovehoney, $54.99
9. Lovehoney Double Duty Vibrating Double-Ended Strap-On Dildo
This is a great option for couples looking for simultaneous vaginal or anal play, Balestrieri tells mbg, with an end for each partner. It also comes with a harness specifically for this particular strap-on, so you get everything in one.
Double Duty Vibrating Double-Ended Strap-On Dildo by Lovehoney, $69.99
Bluetooth toys:
10. Lovense Nora Rabbit Vibrator
Not only is the rabbit vibrator app- and remote-controlled, but you can bundle it with another Nora, or a Max 2 for penises, so you and your partner can enjoy playtime from afar (or in the same room, if you're into that). Balestreri says when it comes to long-distance sex toys, Nora and Max 2 really take the cake.
Nora Rabbit Vibrator by Lovense, $99
11. Lovense Max 2
Balestrieri notes the Max 2 has "really well designed sensational aspects," and just like Nora, it can be controlled from a distance. And again, like Nora, you can bundle your Max 2 with a Nora, or another Max 2 for gay couples.
Max 2 by Lovense, $99
12. OhMiBod Esca 2 Interactive Bullet Vibe
For a long-distance wearable that provides clitoral and G-spot simtulation, Fleming recommends OhMiBod's Esca 2 Bullet vibe. "Ideally you're not just turning yourself on for sex—you're simmering it all day long," she says, "which is where bluetooth tech comes in. It's that whole idea of the fun and the anticipation."
Esca 2 by OhMiBod, $129
Accessories:
13. Lovehoney Liberator Sex Position Wedge
As Fleming tells mbg, good sex is "all about angles." Lots of positions can be enhanced with a little elevation, and rather than risk getting your favorite pillow a bit messy, a wedge like Lovehoney's Liberator Sex Position Wedge can do just the trick.
Liberator Sex Position Wedge by Lovehoney, $109.99
14. Liberator Fascinator Throw
Speaking of getting your bedding messy, yes, there's an accessory for that. Liberator's Fascinator Throw is waterproof and can keep you and your partner from that dreaded wet spot. "There's nothing sexy about that," Fleming adds, "especially if you're using lube or oils." It's machine washable too, making clean up a breeze.
Fascinator Throw by Liberator, $150
15. Ohnut Intimate Wearable
If you or your partner deals with pain during penetration for any reason, Fleming recommends the Ohnut. "A lot of women have vaginal pain," she explains, whether due to menopause symptoms, a condition like vulvodnynia or endometriosis, a well-endowed partner, or something else. These rings allow for customizable depth, so you can enjoy pain-free penetration.
Ohnut Set of 4 by Ohnut, $65
16. Trojan Tantrix Pleasure Sleeve
Balestrieri tells mbg Trojan's Tantrix Pleasure Sleeve is great for couples as well as solo play. "It's accessible because it has a lower price point, and it's easy to customize in terms of grip," she says. It's a handheld, soft-textured sleeve, so anyone with a penis can enjoy amazing handjobs.
Tantrix Pleasure Sleeve by Trojan, $5.98
17. b-Vibe Anal Training & Education Set
For anyone looking to explore anal play, gay or straight, Balestrieri suggests trying b-Vibe's Anal training and Education Set. It comes with three different sized butt plugs, and includes a cleaning guide, and a booklet to walk you through any questions you might have. And as Fleming adds, when it comes to anal play, it's a good idea to start small and work your way up.
Anal Training & Education Set by b-Vibe, $102
18. Lip Gloss Personal Lubricant
"Lubrication is so, so important," Balestrieri says. And if you're looking for a new lube to try, she recommends Stay Sexy's "Lip Gloss" lube. "It's a water-based personal lubricant made for all kinds of lips, and it's really great," she says.
Lip Gloss Personal Lubricant by Stay Sexy, $25
19. Adore Me Brescia Unlined Lingerie
Never underestimate the power of lingerie, not just for looking sexy, but so you can feel sexy as well. "Women think it's about turning your partner on," Fleming says, "but don't lose out on how it makes you feel. Anything that helps you get into a sexy mood is a good thing."
Brescia Unlined Lingerie by Adore Me, $24.95
20. Trojan Pleasure Pack Condoms
For the sake of safer sex, we had to include some condoms in the mix. As we all know, they prevent STD's and STI's, and of course, unwanted pregnancy. Balestrieri notes Trojans are a great standby, as "they're inexpensive and they come in so many different textures, styles, and designs."
Pleasure Pack of Condoms by Trojan, $7.99
21. FC2 Female Condom
For whatever reason, some people turn their nose up to "female" condoms. "I hate that they're called a female condom because I think there can be a lot of stigma around that," Balestrieri says, "but the FC2 is really amazing." They provide a slightly less constrained sensation with similar levels of safety and containment, she says, so they're worth giving a try if you never have before.
Female Condoms by FC2, $112 for a pack of 100
22. Maude Massage Oil Candle
Not only do massage oil candles allow for a tantalizing massage, but Fleming notes they also add an element of temperature play, and aromatherapy. Simply light it up, let it melt, and you've got yourself one sexy massage.
Burn no. 0 Massage Candle by Maude, $15
Bondage:
23. Honey Birdette Spreader Bar
"Honey Birdette has all kinds of accessories, and they're all so beautiful, in black leather and rose gold," Balestrieri says. This spreader bar holds the legs open, and is great if you're interested in exploring bondage. "They're a very inclusive company, and they do a lot with the LGBTQ+ community," she adds.
Spreader Bar by Honey Birdette, $215
24. Adam & Eve Chained Nipple Clamps
Fleming says couples looking to get into more bondage-esque exploration can definitely try nipple clamps or nipple stimulators, like these chained clamps by Adam & Eve. They stimulate the nipples, which are very sensitive (here's our guide to nipple orgasms, ICYMI) and can be worn throughout foreplay and penetration.
Chained Nipple Clamps by Adam & Eve, $21.99
25. Lovehoney Over-The-Door Sex Swing
Getting into friskier territory here, couples interested in exploring different positions as well as bondage might just find pleasure in a sex swing, according to both Balestrieri and Fleming. With a low price point, this sex swing by Lovehoney is a good one to start with and goes right over your door for easy set up.
Bondage Boutique Soft Over-The-Door Sex Swing by Lovehoney, $39.99
26. Adam & Eve Weekend In Bed Lovers Bondage Kit
For a kit that has anything a beginner to bondage might be curious about, Fleming recommends this bondage kit by Adam & Eve. It includes a paddle, a flogger, a feather tickler, a blindfold, a massage candle, and even sex cards and dice for ideas. "I think that sense of playing with power dynamics can be a lot of fun," Fleming adds.
Weekend In Bed Lovers Bondage Kit by Adam & Eve, $39.95
For inspiration:
27. Adam & Eve Spicy Dice
Need a little inspiration? Take the pressure off with these "Spicy Dice," which tell you where to go and what to do. With only one side that says "sex," they're also great for building anticipation. "These are really helpful for couples because it's nice when an external cue is telling you what to do," Fleming says, adding it helps with performance pressure.
Spicy Dice by Adam & Eve, $7.95
28. Lovehoney Monogamy Game
This bestselling adult board game for couples allows for stimulating conversation and plenty of fun. There are over 400 ideas for inspo, and Fleming says it's an excellent way to get out of a sexual rut with a bit of fun and play.
Monogamy Game Adult Board Game by Lovehoney, $39.99
The benefits of using sex toys as a couple.
The better question might be, what aren't the benefits? Balestrieri and Fleming both note that as humans, we love novelty—and that includes in our sex lives. "There's the value of trying something new that you haven't done before," Fleming says. And plus, "there's a level of intensity that you can't duplicate with your hands, your mouth, or penetration."
As Balestrieri adds, "Our bodies are incredible vehicles for pleasure, but we can't expect our bodies to do everything all the time, so sometimes it can be really nice to give our bodies a little bit of help and a break, so we can experience pleasure without having to do all the hard work."
On top of that, exploring new things in the bedroom, whether new positions or new toys, opens up conversation between you and your partner about your sex life and what you both desire. It can be a very intimate and help you two deepen your emotional and sexual connection.
Balestrieri notes that incorporating toys can also help you find new ways that you (and your partner) can experience pleasure and reach new limits. "They allow for different kinds of sexual experiences, and make taking each other to new limits a lot more accessible."
And of course, if one or both partners is dealing with any sexual dysfunction, whether it's lowered libido, erectile dysfunction, or pain during penetration, adding toys into the mix can make both partners very happy, Balestrieri tells mbg. "They take the focus away from penetration being the coup de grâce of sex and bring the focus back to what's really important—which is all of the fun, pleasurable sensations, and just the adventure of being sexual together."
How to introduce sex toys into your relationship.
When trying anything new, Fleming says you always want to "put a toe in the water, rather than jumping straight into the deep end." So if this is all new to you, start small with a bullet vibe, or even a blindfold, and see how it feels. No need to rush to the sex store and buy everything in sight!
And of course, if you're interested in exploring sex toys and want to bring it up to your partner, you don't want them to think you're unhappy with their performance or your sex life. "To the best of your ability, reassure your partner this isn't about deficit," Balestrieri says. "It's about increasing sexual pleasure opportunities and connection between both people."
Bring up your ideas in a moment that's neutral and non-sexual. Emphasize what you already enjoy about your sex life and how you want to add to it. Definitely don't use phrases like "You never please me so we need this," Balestrieri adds. "That's not gonna be helpful." If your partner does seem worried, she suggests reassuring them that you're invested in both of you enjoying sex, because you care about your relationship and your sex life together.
The bottom line.
Sex ought to be enjoyable for everyone involved, and any of these toys and accessories can definitely help in that department. Of course, remember to check your sex toy's cleaning instructions, practice safer sex, and keep the communication between you and your partner honest and open. With a specific toy out there for a number of sexual needs, every couple can get the most out of their intimate time and deepen their connection all the while.
