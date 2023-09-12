25 Expert-Approved Sex Toys For Couples To Try In 2026
From trying new sex positions to incorporating dirty talk, every couple has a little room to spice things up in the bedroom.
Today, there are literally thousands of sex toys on the market for couples to try together, so to help narrow it down, we asked sex therapists for their favorites.
From toys to accessories, we're sure something on this list might just be your new favorite addition to your sex life.
Vibrators
A classic vibrator can actually be an excellent sex toy for couples.
When wielded in the hands of a partner (as opposed to one's own hand), the sensations of a vibrator touching your body can actually feel very different and even more powerful.
1. Mantric Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator
Recommended by licensed psychologist and AASECT-certified sex therapist Megan Fleming, Ph.D., this rechargeable bullet is a great option for couples looking for something simple that gets the job done. It's great for clitoral stimulation, and it's 100% waterproof, too.
Length: 3.5 inches
Material: Silicone
Mantric Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator by Lovehoney, $49.99
2. Bed Geek Play:Bullet Vibrato Bullet
Another favorite of Balestrieri's, Bed Geek's Play Mini vibrator is super tiny and discreet. "What's great about that is couples can take it on vacation really discreetly or on a date in a handbag—and no one would even know you had a vibrator in your purse," she says. She adds that it's great if you're looking for a small accessory to start with.
Length: 12 cm
Material: Body-Safe ABS & Silicone
Play Mini by Bed Geek, $17.99
Wearables
Wearables are any sex toys that a person wears on their bodies during a sexual act with a partner, hence why they're considered couple sex toys.
Wearables include toys that are worn on or around the penis, such as cock rings, as well as toys that are inserted into the vagina alongside a partner's penis.
3. We-Vibe Unite Vibrator
If you're interested in clitoral and G-spot stimulation during P-in-V penetration, you might enjoy We-Vibe's Unite vibrator, according to Fleming. It can, of course, be used solo, but during penetration, one end stimulates the clitoris while the other stimulates the G-spot, and there's also extra stimulation for the partner with the penis.
Length: 3 inches
Material: Silicone
Unite Vibrator by We-Vibe, $104
4. Lelo Tiani 2
This wearable is made for vaginal insertion, but it has a clitoral piece shaped like a "U" that stimulates. There's also a piece that gets inserted and vibrates, "so it can be great for partners that both have vaginas but also nice for additional stimulation with a partner with a penis and offers additional pleasure for them as well," Balestrieri says.
Length: Unclear
Material: Silicone
Tiani 2 by Lelo, $149
5. Lovehoney Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Cock Ring
If you're looking for a cock ring that truly does it all, Fleming recommends Lovehoney's Bionic Bullet. Not only does it help with blood flow to the penis, which can aid in maintaining an erection, she says, but it also adds vibration for both partners.
Length: Unclear
Material: Silicone
Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Cock Ring by Lovehoney, $29.99
6. Deimos Cock Ring
If you're big into cock rings and are looking for something a bit more high-tech, the Deimos cock ring by JimmyJane might be just the thing. Balestrieri notes it can provide different points for couples' stimulation, depending on what position you're in, such as cowgirl, doggy style, or missionary.
Length: 4.1 inches
Material: Silicone
Deimos Cock Ring by JimmyJane, $125
For gay couples
If you and your partner both have vaginas, you might already know a thing or two about great sex toys.
But in case you haven't dipped your toes into the world of strap-ons yet, may we suggest the following options?
7. Lovehoney Strap On Dildo & Harness Kit
For lesbian couples and other two-vagina pairs looking to explore strap-ons, this harness and dildo kit recommended by Fleming includes everything you'll need. She notes the harness will definitely make it easier to thrust, and though the kit comes with two dildos, you can always swap it out with your favorite.
Length: 8 inches
Material: Silicone
Deluxe Strap-On Harness Kit with 2 Silicone Dildos by Lovehoney, $54.99
8. Lovehoney Double Duty Vibrating Double-Ended Strap-On Dildo
This is a great option for couples looking for simultaneous vaginal or anal play, Balestrieri tells mbg, with an end for each partner. It also comes with a harness specifically for this particular strap-on, so you get everything in one.
Length: 7 inches
Material: Silicone
Double Duty Vibrating Double-Ended Strap-On Dildo by Lovehoney, $69.99
Bluetooth toys
In a long-distance relationship? No problem! You and your partner can still enjoy excellent long-distance sex toys to help spice up your phone sex sessions.
And even if you aren't long-distance, you might just find controlling your partner's sex toy with an app from afar is something you two enjoy anyway.
9. Lovense Nora Rabbit Vibrator
Not only is the rabbit vibrator app- and remote-controlled, but you can bundle it with another Nora, or a Max 2 for penises, so you and your partner can enjoy playtime from afar (or in the same room, if you're into that). Balestrieri says when it comes to long-distance sex toys, Nora and Max 2 really take the cake.
Length: 5 inches
Material: Silicone
Nora Rabbit Vibrator by Lovense, $129
10. Lovense Max 2
Balestrieri notes the Max 2 has "really well-designed sensational aspects," and just like Nora, it can be controlled from a distance. And again, like Nora, you can bundle your Max 2 with a Nora or another Max 2 for gay couples.
Length: 9.5 inches
Material: Soft plastic
Max 2 by Lovense, $140
11. OhMiBod Esca 2 Interactive Bullet Vibe
For a long-distance wearable that provides clitoral and G-spot stimulation, Fleming recommends OhMiBod's Esca 2 Bullet vibe. "Ideally you're not just turning yourself on for sex—you're simmering it all day long," she says, "which is where Bluetooth tech comes in. It's that whole idea of the fun and the anticipation."
Length: 7.3 inches
Material: Body-safe Silicone, ABS
Esca 2 by OhMiBod, $69
Accessories
From sex pillows to oil candles to anal accessories, there are lots of bedroom additions you can consider outside of just a classic couple's sex toy.
Open your mind and peep the following creative sex accessories.
12. Lovehoney Liberator Sex Position Wedge
As Fleming tells mbg, good sex is "all about angles." Lots of positions can be enhanced with a little elevation, and rather than risk getting your favorite pillow a bit messy, a wedge-like Lovehoney's Liberator Sex Position Wedge can be just the trick.
Length: 14 inches
Material: Microfibre-covered foam
Liberator Sex Position Wedge by Lovehoney, $110
13. Liberator Fascinator Throw
Speaking of getting your bedding messy, yes, there's an accessory for that. Liberator's Fascinator Throw is waterproof and can keep you and your partner from that dreaded wet spot. "There's nothing sexy about that," Fleming adds, "especially if you're using lube or oils." It's machine washable too, making cleanup a breeze.
Dimensions: Regular 72L x 54W | King 80L x 76W | Travel 53L x 36W | Mini 36L x 26W
Material: 100% polyester
Fascinator Throw by Liberator, $59
14. Ohnut Intimate Wearable
If you or your partner deals with pain during penetration for any reason, Fleming recommends the Ohnut. "A lot of women have vaginal pain," she explains, whether due to menopause symptoms, a condition like vulvodynia or endometriosis, a well-endowed partner, or something else. These rings allow for customizable depth, so you can enjoy pain-free penetration.
Material: Body-safe polymer
Ohnut Set of 4 by Ohnut, $75
15. Trojan Tantrix Pleasure Sleeve
Balestrieri tells mbg Trojan's Tantrix Pleasure Sleeve is great for couples as well as solo play. "It's accessible because it has a lower price point, and it's easy to customize in terms of grip," she says. It's a handheld, soft-textured sleeve, so anyone with a penis can enjoy amazing handjobs.
Materials: Textured sheet
Tantrix Pleasure Sleeve by Trojan, $8
16. b-Vibe Anal Training & Education Set
For anyone looking to explore anal play, gay or straight, Balestrieri suggests trying b-Vibe's Anal training and Education Set. It comes with three different-size butt plugs and includes a cleaning guide and a booklet to walk you through any questions you might have. And as Fleming adds, when it comes to anal play, it's a good idea to start small and work your way up.
Length: Small |1"|, Medium |1/3"|, Large |1.6"|
Material: Silicone
Anal Training & Education Set by b-Vibe, $160
17. Adore Me Brescia Unlined Lingerie
Never underestimate the power of lingerie, not just for looking sexy but so you can feel sexy as well. "Women think it's about turning your partner on," Fleming says, "but don't lose out on how it makes you feel. Anything that helps you get into a sexy mood is a good thing."
Materials: Nylon/Spandex
Brescia Unlined Lingerie by Adore Me, $55
18. Trojan Pleasure Pack Condoms
For the sake of safer sex, we had to include some condoms in the mix. As we all know, they prevent STDs and STIs and, of course, unwanted pregnancy. Balestrieri notes Trojans are a great standby, as "they're inexpensive and they come in so many different textures, styles, and designs."
Materials: Latex
Pleasure Pack of Condoms by Trojan, $8
19. FC2 Female Condom
For whatever reason, some people turn their nose up at "female" condoms. "I hate that they're called a female condom because I think there can be a lot of stigma around that," Balestrieri says, "but the FC2 is really amazing." They provide a slightly less constrained sensation with similar levels of safety and containment, she says, so they're worth giving a try if you never have before.
Female Condoms by FC2, $112 for a pack of 100
20. Maude Massage Oil Candle
Not only do massage oil candles allow for a tantalizing massage, but Fleming notes they also add an element of temperature play and aromatherapy. Simply light it up, let it melt, and you've got yourself one sexy massage.
Burn no. 0 Massage Candle by Maude, $30
Bondage
There's a lot to learn about BDSM if you're trying it for the first time, but if you and your partner are game to explore some new kinks, the couple sex toys below can get you started.
21. Adam & Eve Chained Nipple Clamps
Fleming says couples looking to get into more bondage-esque exploration can definitely try nipple clamps or nipple stimulators, like these chained clamps by Adam & Eve. They stimulate the nipples, which are very sensitive (here's our guide to nipple orgasms, ICYMI) and can be worn throughout foreplay and penetration.
Chained Nipple Clamps by Adam & Eve, $25
22. Lovehoney Over-The-Door Sex Swing
Getting into friskier territory here, couples interested in exploring different positions as well as bondage might just find pleasure in a sex swing, according to both Balestrieri and Fleming. With a low price point, this sex swing by Lovehoney is a good one to start with and goes right over your door for easy setup.
Bondage Boutique Soft Over-the-Door Sex Swing by Lovehoney, $43
23. Adam & Eve Weekend In Bed Lovers Bondage Kit
For a kit that has anything a beginner to bondage might be curious about, Fleming recommends this bondage kit by Adam & Eve. It includes a paddle, a flogger, a feather tickler, a blindfold, a massage candle, and even sex cards and dice for ideas. "I think that sense of playing with power dynamics can be a lot of fun," Fleming adds.
Weekend-In-Bed Lovers Bondage Kit by Adam & Eve, $55
For inspiration
For those who want to really get playful, sex games for couples offer a creative way to try something a little different in the bedroom.
They can give you inspiration to try things you haven't tried yet or simply serve as a little cheeky foreplay before you dive in.
24. Adam & Eve Spicy Dice
Need a little inspiration? Take the pressure off with these "Spicy Dice," which tell you where to go and what to do. With only one side that says "sex," they're also great for building anticipation. "These are really helpful for couples because it's nice when an external cue is telling you what to do," Fleming says, adding it helps with performance pressure.
25. Lovehoney Monogamy Game
This bestselling adult board game for couples allows for stimulating conversation and plenty of fun. There are over 400 ideas for inspiration, and Fleming says it's an excellent way to get out of a sexual rut with a bit of fun and play.
Monogamy Game Adult Board Game by Lovehoney, $25
The benefits of using sex toys as a couple
The better question might be, what aren't the benefits? Balestrieri and Fleming both note that as humans, we love novelty—and that includes in our sex lives. "There's the value of trying something new that you haven't done before," Fleming says. And plus, "there's a level of intensity that you can't duplicate with your hands, your mouth, or penetration."
As Balestrieri adds, "Our bodies are incredible vehicles for pleasure, but we can't expect our bodies to do everything all the time, so sometimes it can be really nice to give our bodies a little bit of help and a break so we can experience pleasure without having to do all the hard work."
On top of that, exploring new things in the bedroom, whether new positions or new toys, opens up conversation between you and your partner about your sex life and what you both desire. It can be very intimate and help you two deepen your emotional and sexual connection.
Balestrieri notes that incorporating toys can also help you find new ways that you (and your partner) can experience pleasure and reach new limits. "They allow for different kinds of sexual experiences and make taking each other to new limits a lot more accessible."
And, of course, if one or both partners is dealing with any sexual dysfunction, whether it's lowered libido, erectile dysfunction, or pain during penetration, adding toys into the mix can make both partners very happy, Balestrieri tells mbg. "They take the focus away from penetration being the coup de grâce of sex and bring the focus back to what's really important—which is all of the fun, pleasurable sensations, and just the adventure of being sexual together."
How to introduce sex toys into your relationship
When trying anything new, Fleming says you always want to "put a toe in the water rather than jumping straight into the deep end."
So if this is all new to you, start small with a bullet vibe, or even a blindfold, and see how it feels. No need to rush to the sex store and buy everything in sight!
If you're interested in exploring sex toys and want to bring it up to your partner, you don't want them to think you're unhappy with their performance or your sex life. "To the best of your ability, reassure your partner this isn't about deficit," Balestrieri says. "It's about increasing sexual pleasure opportunities and connection between both people."
Bring up your ideas in a moment that's neutral and nonsexual. Emphasize what you already enjoy about your sex life and how you want to add to it. Definitely don't use phrases like "You never please me so we need this," Balestrieri adds. "That's not gonna be helpful."
If your partner does seem worried, she suggests reassuring them that you're invested in both of you enjoying sex because you care about your relationship and your sex life together.
The takeaway
Sex ought to be enjoyable for everyone involved, and any of these toys and accessories can definitely help in that department.
With a specific toy out there for a number of sexual needs, every couple can get the most out of their intimate time and deepen their connection all the while.
Of course, remember to check your sex toy's cleaning instructions, practice safer sex, and keep the communication between you and your partner honest and open.