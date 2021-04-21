The better question might be, what aren't the benefits? Balestrieri and Fleming both note that as humans, we love novelty—and that includes in our sex lives. "There's the value of trying something new that you haven't done before," Fleming says. And plus, "there's a level of intensity that you can't duplicate with your hands, your mouth, or penetration."

As Balestrieri adds, "Our bodies are incredible vehicles for pleasure, but we can't expect our bodies to do everything all the time, so sometimes it can be really nice to give our bodies a little bit of help and a break, so we can experience pleasure without having to do all the hard work."

On top of that, exploring new things in the bedroom, whether new positions or new toys, opens up conversation between you and your partner about your sex life and what you both desire. It can be a very intimate and help you two deepen your emotional and sexual connection.

Balestrieri notes that incorporating toys can also help you find new ways that you (and your partner) can experience pleasure and reach new limits. "They allow for different kinds of sexual experiences, and make taking each other to new limits a lot more accessible."

And of course, if one or both partners is dealing with any sexual dysfunction, whether it's lowered libido, erectile dysfunction, or pain during penetration, adding toys into the mix can make both partners very happy, Balestrieri tells mbg. "They take the focus away from penetration being the coup de grâce of sex and bring the focus back to what's really important—which is all of the fun, pleasurable sensations, and just the adventure of being sexual together."