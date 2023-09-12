For whatever reason, some people turn their nose up at "female" condoms. "I hate that they're called a female condom because I think there can be a lot of stigma around that," Balestrieri says, "but the FC2 is really amazing." They provide a slightly less constrained sensation with similar levels of safety and containment, she says, so they're worth giving a try if you never have before.﻿

Female Condoms by FC2, $112 for a pack of 100