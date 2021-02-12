"It's very important to first understand the type of product you're using and what it is made out of. This will help to inform how you can go about cleaning it," Megwyn White, certified clinical sexologist and director of education at Satisfyer, tells mbg.

While sex toys can be made from many different materials, they are usually broken into two categories: porous and nonporous. Porous materials contain microscopic holes and may be more prone to harboring bacteria than nonporous materials, which can lead to a dysbiosis in the vaginal microbiome. "The vagina is home for a myriad of bacteria and fungi to keep it healthy, but you throw that organism out of balance, and it leads to infections such as UTI," board-certified OB/GYN Anna Cabeca, D.O., says.

Porous materials are more prone to harboring bacteria, even after being cleaned and dried, so consider using a condom with these materials or opting for nonporous toys. Porous materials typically include fabric, leather, hard plastic, and rubber, including thermoplastic rubber (TPR), thermoplastic elastomer (TRE), and jelly rubber. Nonporous materials generally include silicone, metal, and glass and are typically easier to clean thoroughly.

To find out what your sex toy is made of, go to the website of the sex toy company or look for the instruction booklet that came with your toy. Many products will also come with specific instructions on how to clean your toy. In general, follow the steps given by the company for that specific product. Otherwise, below is a catalog of all the most common materials used for sex toys and how to clean each of them.