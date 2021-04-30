Some toys are made with chemicals that are not safe for the human body. These chemicals can cause itching, burning, rashes, and tissue damage.

One chemical commonly used in sex toys is phthalates. Phthalates are chemicals that aid in binding things together and make plastic more flexible. Phthalates are usually found in the rubber of cheap sex toys. In the past two decades, phthalates have become the subject of a major public health concern. The exposure to phthalates has been linked to male fertility issues, obesity, type 2 diabetes, asthma, neurodevelopmental issues, and more.

For this reason, many progressive sex toy stores, such as The Smitten Kitten, Babeland, Good Vibrations, and others, have made it a top priority to ensure that the items sold at their stores are phthalate-free.

Unfortunately, it is common for sex toy packages to read "phthalate-free" yet still contain hazardous materials. It's important to read about all the ingredients listed on the packaging to ensure safety. Other chemicals to look out for include: