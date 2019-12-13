5 Things Your Gynecologist Wants You To Stop Doing ASAP

Women are conditioned to put up with a lot of bad sex, and even those who are aroused and want sex can have trouble getting their body to respond the way they might want. But for a person with a vagina, not having enough lubricant during penetrative intercourse can cause tears or soreness from the friction.

"I see a lot of women with complaints of bleeding or pain from vaginal dryness," Dr. Richardson says. "I think it is a lack of education of when it is appropriate to use lubrication. For example, even if a [person] doesn't need lubrication in the beginning, vaginal dryness can occur with prolonged intercourse, and vaginal lubrication may need to be applied several times through the sexual encounter to prevent vaginal dryness. Even with arousal, the vagina sometimes cannot keep up the production of vaginal lubrication needed for an extended sexual encounter."

Lube is a vagina's best friend. If you don't naturally get very wet—or your wetness tends to wear off mid-romp, keep some water-based lubricant by your bedside to use during all sexual encounters. It's nothing to be shy or embarrassed about—this is about protecting your vagina from wounds and enhancing your own pleasure.

Dr. Richardson adds that people who deal with vaginal dryness that's unrelated to sex (it could be hormone fluctuations or your menstrual cycle, for example) can consider using a vaginal moisturizer like Replens every three days for longer-lasting moisture. "Vaginal moisturizers that are pH balanced, nonhormonal, and unscented do not cause vaginal irritation or infection," she says, though you'll need to avoid any products with excess chemicals or scents, which can cause irritation themselves. Talk to your physician to make sure you're selecting a good product and using it appropriately.