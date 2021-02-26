These days, social media allows all of us to compare ourselves to others in every way possible, including our vaginas. So I wasn't all that surprised when one of my young patients asked if I thought her lips were "abnormally large."

She went on to say her boyfriend told her that her lips were "too big" compared to others he'd seen. When I asked her who the others were, it turned out, they were the women on the porn sites he visited. Sadly, I wasn't at all shocked to hear this because, unfortunately, he's the norm, not the exception.

Gail Dines, Ph.D., is a professor of sociology, modern-day hero, and a leading anti-porn feminist who wants to tie the "porn monster down that has taught our girls to hypersexualize and pornify themselves."

Dines is on a mission of education, within which she and her group Culture Reframed, plan to use a public health approach similar to how my generation was educated about drinking alcohol and driving. She won't be the only one wanting to reclaim our young girls and boys.

There's no denying it. In the age of the internet, porn is everywhere. Dines puts a perspective on this issue of accessibility of porn when she tells us, "Porn sites get more visitors each month than Netflix, Amazon, and Twitter combined."

One study found that 42% of internet users between the ages of 10 and 17 have been exposed to online pornography. Of that group, 66% reported that the exposure was unwanted.The average age for a child to be exposed to pornography now is 11 years old.

This means that our children are often learning about "normal" sexual behavior and physical appearance from the likes of Jenna Jameson and John Holmes. Many women (and men) now expect—even want—all vaginas to look like Jenna's does.

Girls and guys alike visit porn and other sexually graphic websites, and not just to get off, but also to see what the perfect vagina and the ideal penis look like.