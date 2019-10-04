What Should Your Vagina Really Smell Like? A Hormone Expert Explains

It’s an issue many women avoid discussing at all costs: the scent of their lady parts. But let’s get real: We all want our vaginas to smell as pleasant as possible, and it can be disconcerting and anxiety-evoking to wonder whether or not your particular aroma is "normal."

While every woman is different and can have a slight fluctuation in smell partially influenced by diet, in general, you should have a baseline scent that you’re intimately familiar with. There should be a healthy musky scent to it and remind you of any time you’ve gotten a good sweat on at the gym; the same signature odor you produce from a workout is the same "perfume" you should have everywhere.

Getting to know your baseline scent is a seriously big deal. I have so many women who come to me and ask about what’s normal with their vaginal secretions and what’s normal regarding their scent. Ultimately, you and every woman should know what her normal is so that you’ll be able to sense a change and take immediate action. By becoming an expert on your body, you can not only prevent problems but optimize your own overall well-being.

So now that you know how crucial it is to know your normal, what do you do to maintain a baseline aroma that’s as fresh as possible? Here are my tips for a naturally amazing fragrance: