Your Kids Will Find Sex Online — Here's What Parents Should Do

In the age of technology, talking to your kids about sex and sexuality has never been more important.

This week, a frightening study from Michigan State University found teen girls who have sexual experiences online were more likely to experience sexual assault, engage in unsafe sex, and find themselves in a violent relationship. The online sexual experiences included things like posting sexual photos of themselves on social media, watching porn, having conversations about sex with people online, and getting solicited for nudes and sex from strangers online.

As you might notice, these behaviors are quite a mixed bag—some of them are not inherently dangerous, whereas others carry with them legal risks for teens and potential safety risks for people of all ages. For the modern, sex-positive parent, this makes figuring out how to approach protecting their kids a little more complex.

Even the lead researcher behind the study, MSU human development and family studies professor Megan Maas, Ph.D., notes that the core message of these findings is less about trying to stop your teens from exploring their burgeoning sexuality and more about starting to have some candid conversations about sex in the context of the internet.

"Rather than trying to tackle the impossible—like eliminating teens' exposure to porn or ability to sext—we can and should educate them about these realities and risks and offer alternatives for learning about and expressing sexuality," Maas said in a news release.