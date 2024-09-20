Skip to Content
Love

Sick Of Dating Apps? This Personalized Matchmaking Service Is Coming To The Rescue

Braelyn Wood
Author:
Braelyn Wood
September 20, 2024
Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
photo of couple looking at each other
Image by mbg Creative
September 20, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Apps have transformed the dating landscape—and it's not always a good thing. Sure, more people are meeting their partners online than ever before, but others are dealing with the downsides of an endless dating pool: ghosting, situationships, and mindless swiping.

It's clear that dating apps have a reputation problem right now, and it's opened the door to an alternative way of online dating: Tawkify.

The online dating service connects members with matchmakers, who hand-select potential partners for every single user. The matchmaker then sets up the date, including picking the location.

It's a complete 180 from traditional dating apps—but is the pricey service worth the investment? I signed up for the service, spoke with dating experts and employees, and combed through other member reviews to create the most comprehensive Tawkify review.

What is Tawkify?

Tawkify launched in 2012 as the brainchild of relationship advice columnist E. Jean Carroll and Kenneth Shaw. (Note: The site has two additional co-founders: Patrick Shih and Susan Huang).

At the time, Match and eHarmony were thriving, but the group saw a gap between the data-driven value of online dating websites and the benefits of personalized matchmaking services.

The goal? Tawkify would combine human insight with data to help find members the best matches possible.

Tawkify Home Page Screenshot for sign-up
Image by mbg creative

How does Tawkify work?

Before joining Tawkify, every member must go through an application process. This questionnaire vets your age, location, income, and desired outcome to ensure Tawkify is the right service for you.

There are a few reasons Tawkify may not consider you the right fit. First off, most users (and matchmakers) are located near metropolises, which means the service isn't great for those in super-remote locations.

Tawkify intake questions screenshots by tester
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

Additionally, most users are between the ages of 30 and 65, per Tawkify. If the service can't find suitable connections that match your demographic and location, the service may recommend skipping for now.

Once you've passed the initial screening, members are asked to set up a profile with at least two images and basic information (mostly pulled from your intake survey). Additionally, you must select your "best traits."

tawkify screenshots of member edit profile page
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

When creating my profile, I selected traits like curious, independent, confident, ambitious, and honest. You have the option to give more context about why you selected these specific traits.

From there, you can adjust information about your Ideal partner. This includes selecting a connection's ideal age, height, spirituality, and ethnicity. You'll also select the traits that are most exciting to you in a potential match.

I found this process really forced me to be thoughtful about what I wanted in a relationship, which is something I rarely find myself thinking about on the apps (where I'm mostly chasing the adrenaline rush of matching with an attractive guy).

After your profile is complete, you meet with a membership coordinator to discuss how you want to use the service.

Screenshot of Tawkify ideal partner bio
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

What are the Tawkify memberships?

During your call, the membership coordinator discusses your relationship goals and the site's membership options. Transparently, Tawkify is not cheap, with matchmaking services starting at $4,900.

The cost of your membership is based on the number of dates you select. The starting package is three matches, with options for up to 12 matches. The brand doesn't share the cost of its most expensive membership, but Reddit says they've been quoted up to $70k for the VIP membership tier.

If you're not in the right financial place to spend money on matches, Tawkify also allows you to join the matchmaker database for $9.99 per month. This allows your profile to still show up to matchmakers (but there's no guarantee you'll get a date).

When I spoke with a membership coordinator, she noted that the database was relatively passive—and the most success with Tawkify will come from paying for a match.

Note: I let the coordinator know I was going through the sign-up process to write this review.

How do Tawkify dates work?

Matchmakers coordinate dates, which includes scheduling the time and location. Members don't receive any photos of their dates beforehand. Instead they're given the name, age, hair color, and outfit of their date. Think of it like an old-school blind date!

While for many this is a perk—especially when it comes to the safety of online dating—some users online felt like they could benefit from having more information about their match.

After your date, you'll share feedback on your experience and decide whether to schedule a second date with your match.

Tawkify login dashboard
Image by mbg creative

Is Tawkify worth it?

A lot of the benefit of a matchmaking service comes down to whether you're over the world of dating apps. As relationship expert Marie Thouin, Ph.D., puts it, "Swiping culture can be dehumanizing and make us view other humans as disposable."

While Thouin supports ritualizing the use of dating apps to connect with others with intention, she also sees the value of a matchmaking service.

"People who know exactly what they want in a partner and a relationship, and do not want to spend time sifting through profiles, could benefit from a matchmaking service where a matchmaker curates dates for them. It can save people time and energy."

On the flip side, Thouin also recognizes that matchmaker services often have "limited databases compared to dating apps" and "are a lot more expensive."

While I joined Tawkify's member database, I did not end up going on a date via the service. (The coordinator warned me that was likely to happen!) This means I can't speak to the quality of Tawkify's matches—but there's plenty of feedback online.

What do users say about Tawkify

You'll find a mix of online reviews about Tawkify, and I'd argue it resembles the rhetoric around most online dating apps.

While Tawkify has a lower Better Business Bureau rating, it has an exceptional 4.5/5 from Trust Pilot. Nearly 80% of users gave the service a 5-star rating, with another 9% giving the service 4 stars.

Here's what happy customers said:

  • "Jamie was wonderful! She was thorough with the sharing the potential's qualities before agreeing to meet. Even though the match didn't work out, I saw the where she had come from in matching us! Many qualities and traits has aligned. The process of Jamie scheduling the date was simple, asked for potential dates/times, and within a couple days our date was curated. The restaurant she chose was absolutely phenomenal from food to service to ambience." —Kimberly
  • "The matchmakers got it right! My date was amazing because we had so much in common. We're both looking forward to seeing each other again soon." —G.M.R
  • "After years of being happily single I was ready to find a partner and Tawkify came highly recommended by a friend. Early in the process, I asked to have a call following up on messages to talk about matches and debrief on dates. The match profiles gave good data but a call offered space to share the more nuanced elements that go into match selection and my experience. And after a couple of dud dates, it also helped me feel connected to Lizzie and better understand her process and how to tweak my criteria and give better feedback so she could find my person. I am finally in an amazing relationship and I couldn't have done it without her!"

On the other hand, some customers struggled to find the right connections. Here are their experiences:

  • "Tawkify didn't have enough clients in my area even though it is one of the top ten metropolises. I had one match that wasn't great, mainly because I was asked to expand my search criteria beyond my personal comfort. When I tried again, I was told the pool is so low that a refund needs to be issued. I liked working with my matchmaker, he tried hard to attend to my needs but they simply don't have many people to pick a match from." —A.K.
  • "I don't feel like the dates I've been on have been with people that I would've chosen for myself. Some of that has to do with physical attractiveness, and some of it has to do with overall similar interest. I'm not sure if the pool of available women is just not large enough." —Gregory S.

The final pros & cons of Tawkify

Pros
  • Personalized matchmaking with three deal-breakers
  • Matchmaker plans and coordinates all dates
  • No exchanging numbers or photos ensures user safety
Cons
  • Expensive price point with no guarantee you'll find the one
  • Some members complain about a limited database & quality of matches
  • Not every matchmaker is the same caliber (but you can ask to switch to a new one)

FAQ

How much does Tawkify cost?

You can join Tawkify's matchmaking database for $9.99 per month. Matchmaking services start at $4,900 and increase up to $70,000.

What age group is Tawkify for?

Tawkify says a majority of its users are between 35 to 60 years old.

Is Tawkify good for over 50?

Yes! The average Tawkify client falls into this age range.

Is Tawkify a real app?

Not exactly! Tawkify does advertise itself in the dating app space, but it's more of an online matchmaking service.

The takeaway

If you're sick of the same old dating apps, Tawkify offers a new way to date. Instead of endless swiping and messaging, the personalized matchmaking services focus on creating long-term connections by getting you in front of your match as soon as possible. And while member experiences have been mixed—likely due to the higher price point—many rave about the thoughtful matchmakers.

