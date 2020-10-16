Online dating—aka meeting people through dating apps and websites—can feel like an overwhelming, chaotic mess when you jump in for the first time, and it can be disappointing when you don't connect with anyone right away. But trust the process: Committed couples are meeting each other online all the time these days, and as many as a third of U.S. marriages start online now. So it's worth giving it the ol' college try.

If you're new to dating apps or just looking for advice on how to navigate the process with more success, here are a few online dating rules to keep in mind: