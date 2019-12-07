Though I understand the common complaints about dating apps, plenty of people have gotten around them and found true love (and quickly) on a dating app, so there must be something else going on behind the scenes, for those of you who hate them.

Some people might simply be scared. Fear of putting yourself out there for your whole city to see you are single and looking is sometimes very hard for some people, especially if they have been single a long time or have a history of short-term relationships. People are embarrassed to go back online and have people judge them for not being in a relationship or not having the last one work out. Fear of failure may come into play here unconsciously behind the scenes too.

But these fears are unfounded—because the people on dating apps are single and looking too, and there's no shame in that. You're someone who knows what you want and are investing time into seeking it out. Good on you!

Fear of rejection may also play a part in why some people avoid dating apps. Just like if people don't get enough likes on their Instagram post, online daters take it really personally if the person they wrote to or swiped on did not message them back. It is OK! There are a million possible reasons that person didn't write back, and 99.9% of the time, that has nothing to do with your attractiveness and value as a person.