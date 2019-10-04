4 Ways To Meet People IRL For Everyone Who's Over Dating Apps

You also don't have to go to special events to find potential dates. When you're doing your normal daily millings like grabbing a coffee at the neighborhood cafe, picking up something from the grocery, or riding public transportation, you're always coming into contact with potentially interesting people. I'm sure I'm not the only one who's eyed a cute stranger on the subway!

The key to actually connecting with these people, Virginia says, is presence.

"Being present in the moment is the first step of creating any sort of meaningful connection—from chatting up a woman behind you at the coffee shop to getting a date with a guy in the cleaning supplies aisle of the drugstore. Being present makes you aware of the people around you and creates a safe space for them to take the lead and engage with you," she writes. "Notice the man who stood at the door a few seconds longer so he could hold it open for you—and thank him by making eye contact and flashing a genuine smile. Ask how your waitress's day is going, and truly mean it as you say it."