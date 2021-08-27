Most of the writing we do daily has an intended audience, but journaling is something you do just for you. It's a personal practice that you can do anywhere, at any time.

"You don't have to rack your brain to consider what you'll write about. You don't have to research. It's all in you," Aimee Chase, author of the guided journal Purpose, Not Perfection, says of what differentiates journaling from other forms of writing.

The purpose of journaling is different too. While most writing is about opening up and sharing, journaling is more about looking inward and exploring what makes you tick. "The purpose of journaling is to awaken conscious thinking, which is simply having an honest conversation with yourself," says Meera Lee Patel, an artist and author of many guided journals; Create Your Own Calm most recently.

"That doesn't mean being conscious of your writing—of the words you're using or the sentences you're forming," Patel adds. "In fact, if being hyper-aware of your writing is causing you to censor yourself, it defeats the purpose of journaling."