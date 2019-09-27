Struggling With Depression? Here's How Journaling Can Help

An estimated 350 million people worldwide suffer from depression. To give you some perspective, that's 5 percent of the population. There's no question that depression is fairly common, and there's no one-size-fits-all way to manage it. One tactic that's proven to be helpful, however, is journaling: Not only can it ease symptoms of depression, but it can help manage anxiety, reduce stress, and help you prioritize and sort through exactly what's getting you down.

In fact, in her book Option B, Sheryl Sandberg frequently writes about how much journaling helped her sort through and cope with her grief after the sudden loss of her husband. "Journaling can be a useful tool for all of us including for those times when we are depressed," explains Linda Carroll, M.S. "It can be a place to express ourselves as long as we are not judging ourselves." We know journaling works, but how can you make it work for you? Here's what the experts have to say.