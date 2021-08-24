mindbodygreen

Mental Health
I'm A Self-Compassion Researcher: This "Bite-Sized Habit" Is Scientifically Shown To Boost Happiness

I'm A Self-Compassion Researcher: This "Bite-Sized Habit" Is Scientifically Shown To Boost Happiness

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
This 'Bite-Sized Habit' Is Scientifically Shown To Enhance Your Mood

Image by Christian Tisdale / Stocksy

August 24, 2021 — 22:33 PM

When it comes to amplifying your joy, sometimes it really is the little things that count. Just ask Kristin Neff, Ph.D., a pioneer in the field of self-compassion and associate professor in human development at the University of Texas at Austin: On the mindbodygreen podcast, she shares a bite-sized practice that is scientifically shown to increase happiness and stabilize mood. “A very simple practice is something we call the ‘self-compassion break.’ It's almost like a little recipe,” she says. 

Below, she sifts through the ingredients. 

A “bite-sized recipe” to increase happiness. 

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
calm+

According to Neff, there are three main components of self-compassion: mindfulness, kindness, and a sense of common humanity. And when you incorporate those three components into your everyday life, it can have remarkable effects. Take this 2010 study for example: When participants wrote a letter to themselves (a paragraph of mindfulness, a paragraph of common humanity, and a paragraph of kind words) once a day for a total of seven days, they had a significant decrease in depression for three months and an increase in happiness for six months

“[It’s] something as little as writing a letter to yourself,” Neff adds. “Self-compassion is really a mindset. And once you cultivate that mindset, things immediately start to shift.” In the case of the above research study, those positive shifts may be pretty long-term.  

Advertisement

How to write a self-compassion letter. 

OK, so you’re on board with the science. How do you put it into practice? Let’s review the three components:

  • Mindfulness: “You become aware of the fact that you're struggling. You kind of validate your difficulty in the moment,” says Neff. Don’t shove down the pain and pretend it’s not there—the key to mindfulness is to acknowledge your discomfort. Keep that in mind when penning your self-compassion letter: Take stock of every emotion you’re feeling without judgement. 
  • Common humanity: Careful, now—valuing your pain is helpful, but it can easily tip over into a self-pity mindset. That's why Neff recommends pointing out a sense of common humanity—acknowledging that life is difficult for everyone and no one is perfect. What this does is create a sense of connectedness, and it ultimately differentiates self-compassion from self-pity
  • Kindness: Finally, end the letter with kind words to yourself: “Something that you might say to a good friend you cared about,” Neff adds. “Just be tender, warm, and supportive toward [yourself]. It allows you to hold difficult, painful emotions without being overwhelmed in the moment.” 

The takeaway.

According to Neff, a very simple self-compassion letter can seriously support your mental health. Consider it an upgrade to your guided journal.

calm+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil.*

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
calm+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Why Do We Really Age? A Longevity Expert Explains 2 Popular Theories

Sergey Young
Why Do We Really Age? A Longevity Expert Explains 2 Popular Theories
Integrative Health

The Supplement Health Experts Swear By To Support Healthy Digestion*

Kristine Thomason
The Supplement Health Experts Swear By To Support Healthy Digestion*
Outdoors

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine

Devon Barrow
This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine
Integrative Health

5 Self-Care Practices For Busy Professionals, From A Functional Nutrition Coach

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
5 Self-Care Practices For Busy Professionals, From A Functional Nutrition Coach
Love

Are You Dealing With A Toxic Person? Look Out For These 11 Signs, Experts Say

Sarah Regan
Are You Dealing With A Toxic Person? Look Out For These 11 Signs, Experts Say
Spirituality

Can Dreams Predict The Future? A Neuroscientist Weighs In

Sarah Regan
Can Dreams Predict The Future? A Neuroscientist Weighs In
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Motivation

Can’t Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore
Can’t Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Beauty

We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
We Need To Talk About Toxic Femininity In Beauty: Ever Encounter These Examples?
Functional Food

The Flavorful, Antioxidant-Packed Basil Type You'll Want To Toss On Everything

Eliza Sullivan
The Flavorful, Antioxidant-Packed Basil Type You'll Want To Toss On Everything
Love

How Do You Rebuild Trust In A Relationship When It's Been Broken?

Kiaundra Jackson, LMFT
How Do You Rebuild Trust In A Relationship When It's Been Broken?
Sex

I’m A Sex Therapist & Here’s How To Actually Feel Good About Your Body

Rachel Wright, LMFT
I’m A Sex Therapist & Here’s How To Actually Feel Good About Your Body
Spirituality

Meet Virgo: The Zodiac's Most Dependable & Detail-Oriented Sign

Sarah Regan
Meet Virgo: The Zodiac's Most Dependable & Detail-Oriented Sign
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-write-a-self-compassion-letter

Your article and new folder have been saved!