When it comes to amplifying your joy, sometimes it really is the little things that count. Just ask Kristin Neff, Ph.D., a pioneer in the field of self-compassion and associate professor in human development at the University of Texas at Austin: On the mindbodygreen podcast, she shares a bite-sized practice that is scientifically shown to increase happiness and stabilize mood. “A very simple practice is something we call the ‘self-compassion break.’ It's almost like a little recipe,” she says.

Below, she sifts through the ingredients.