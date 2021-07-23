I’m A Self-Compassion Expert: Here Are 5 Ways To *Actually* Be Kind To Yourself

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who associates compassion and kindness with negative effects. In fact, kindness is backed by very solid science (dubbed the "Mother Teresa effect")—it has both mental and physical health benefits. But what about self-compassion? What about being kind to yourself? Yes, we generally associate each with positivity and warmth; putting it into practice, though, that's a more difficult nut to crack.

It’s something Kristin Neff, Ph.D., a pioneer in the field of self-compassion and associate professor in human development at the University of Texas at Austin, has dedicated her entire career towards: “The last 10 years I've focused on teaching people how to be more self-compassionate,” she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “Because it’s not enough to say this is a good thing. How do we teach people to do it?”

Class is in session: Below, Neff offers a few pointers on how to really be kind to yourself—and what you may be doing wrong.