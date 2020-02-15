German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche wrote “to show pity for others is to treat them with contempt.” To be on the receiving end of contempt feels very bad. Other ways to describe pity include sin, disgrace, and crime.

In some dictionaries, compassion and pity are considered synonyms, making it easy to understand the struggle some people have with the word “compassion.” The question it often raises is ‘are you looking down on me or are you with me?’

Charley, a 60-year-old former client of mine told me in no uncertain terms that she felt my compassion as pity. “What does pity feel like,” I asked wanting to understand.

“It’s humiliating!” she responded, as though it would be obvious to me. I understood her anger.

Charley’s childhood suffering and angst were met with contempt by her father, and she felt pitied by him in the worst of ways. Contempt is a universally unsettling experience that breaks the bonds of connection—in some cases, it can be a sign of psychopathy.