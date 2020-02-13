3 Chakra-Healing Practices For A More Compassionate Heart

The seven main chakras are potent energetic centers that yogis and Eastern traditions have been referring to for thousands of years. In my holistic practice, I use the themes of the chakras to explore the spiritual dimension of health. Understanding these themes can reveal unconscious wound patterns that negatively affect our physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Most of us are quite familiar with the concept of physical and emotional wounds. We know when we are physically wounded because the associated sensation is uncomfortable. We know when we are emotionally wounded because we don't like the way we feel. Many of us are less familiar with the concept of chakra wounding because it's energetic and subtle. These are often the wounds we are not conscious of because they exist as frequencies in the quantum field. Until we become conscious of them, they affect our physical, mental, and emotional health, and it feels as though we are not in control of our fate. But once we become aware of these subtle patterns and understand their origins, we move into the gift state of the associated chakra and we reclaim the ability to transcend the personal and collective beliefs that limit our potential.

The first step of healing each chakra is to become aware of the wounds so we can shift out of the shadow frequency of that chakra and into its gift. Once you've worked through the shadow of your root chakra, sacral chakra, and solar plexus chakra, you can move on to the fourth chakra, the heart.