How The Sacral Chakra's Shadow Could Be Keeping You From Your Soul Mate

This is a tricky wound to work with because to be in denial is also to be unaware that you are in denial. It's a blind spot. What we are unable to see is that our lives are a series of reactions driven by our feelings. We want more of the things that feel good (think joy, pleasure, serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin) and less of the things that feel bad (think anxiety, sadness, cortisol, and adrenaline). All of our actions in life are propelled by the desire for pleasure and avoidance of pain. It is a vicious cycle of craving and aversion. This is more about emotion than sensation, but either way, our tolerance for discomfort is minimal. The wound of denial is the seed of addiction, relationship conflicts, disappointed love, people-pleasing behavior, and a slew of unhealthy habits.

Denial arises in childhood as the emotion body develops. When we're young, feelings can be intense, and minutes can feel like an eternity—so we're that much more reactive. We instinctively want to feel good, so we adapt our behaviors to create more dopamine hits and less discomfort. But even the pleasurable feelings are impermanent, so we get stuck in a cycle that never ends. We're either running away from discomfort or trying to create more pleasure. Ultimately every important decision in our lives is driven by this until we become aware of it. Healing this wound is about learning to sit with discomfort. It's about not reacting to pain or sadness but letting the feelings move through us with ease. It's about cultivating equanimity and understanding that this, too, shall pass.