How The Sacral Chakra's Shadow Could Be Keeping You From Your Soul Mate

In my private practice, this is the most common wound I see. Sacral energy is about connection and partnership, so this wound drives us to connect regardless of the cost. This is when we settle for a romantic partner that isn't the right match because being single feels too lonely or uncomfortable. Some of us spend hours swiping on dating apps we despise because we're too anxious to wait for the serendipitous encounter we've always dreamed of. We may stay in a relationship with someone we no longer love because we cannot bear to break their heart. Or perhaps we agree to a business collaboration that isn't aligned with our future goals because we don't want to disappoint the other party. This is what it looks like to live in the shadow of the sacral chakra. Every action is an attempt to avoid or escape discomfort. Every action is a reaction. To heal the wound of denial we must move from reaction to stillness.