We've long known that maintaining quality relationships can support mental health—and it turns out, social interactions can impact physical well-being too.

According to science journalist, Marta Zaraska, connecting with others can actually affect your longevity. As she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, "something called social integration—having a romantic partner, having friends, or being connected to your community—can lower your mortality risk."

So, how does your social network affect your longevity in the long-run? Here, Zaraska outlines three reasons.