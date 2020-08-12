That’s not to say you should constantly walk around with smoke coming out of your ears. Sure, anger might have its benefits, but Hanson warns against marinating in your anger for a long period of time. “It wears us down,” he notes. “It’s important to be careful with anger—to feel it and let it lower.”

That’s because anger has the ability to easily transform into hatred or ill-will, which is not only unhealthy but destructive. “As soon as we slide into ill-will, vengeance, or contempt, we’re in trouble.” So even if you might be practically seething with anger, make sure it’s the mobilizing, impactful kind—not the kind that wishes harm on others. Don’t suppress the anger you’re feeling (you should even welcome it, says Hanson), but make sure there is a healthy way you can deal with it. Anger is meant to be quick and mobilizing; as quickly as it comes, you want to figure out how you can deal with the emotions: “As fast as you can disengage, shift gears and move out of it,” Hanson adds.

So, yes, anger does have a variety of benefits; but like the other negative emotions, there’s a difference between acute anger and chronic, spiteful hate. “Hate is poisonous, but healthy anger can serve us in a lot of ways and is appropriate,” Hanson continues. Just make sure yours is serving you in a way that's productive and healthy.