The Best Guided Journals For 2019 Organized By Personality Type

The person who cares too much: Let That Sh*t Go

Author Monica Sweeney understands that we, the self-help community, have a tendency to take ourselves pretty seriously. With casual f-bombs and witty quips throughout, her pages will make you laugh and encourage you to loosen up a bit! It's all OK! And it's OK to have fun, even if you're feeling blue, even if you're failing. The Let That Sh*t Go journal is a reminder that you're not on this journey alone.

Let That Sh*t Go by Monica Sweeney, $14