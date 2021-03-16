I was once in a yoga class that was winding down on a hot day when I witnessed a missed opportunity to really live gratitude. We were all sitting in lotus position with the lights dimmed and the door open so the breeze could flow through the studio. Soft music was playing in the background and our hands were pressed together at our hearts as we whispered our namastes. Just then, a man, who appeared to be suffering from mental illness, walked in through the open door to say hello and ask, "What are you all doing in here?" He was friendly enough, but the reaction was immediate. The people closest to him scattered while others turned away or shook their heads. No one answered him. I meant to, but I didn't gather my thoughts quickly enough. The teacher rushed over to tell him to leave, pushing him out the door and closing it behind him.

It was as if everyone in the room had forgotten what they'd been doing right before the man walked in. Yoga classes often end with the students saying namaste as an expression of gratitude for the experience they just had, the teacher who guided them through it, and the fellow students they shared it with. But it's also generally considered to have spiritual connotations, to be a conscious acknowledgment of another person's soul, of the divine light that resides in all of us. Some literally translate namaste from Sanskrit to mean "The light in me acknowledges the light in you."

I guess my fellow classmates decided that not everyone was worthy of a namaste. I don't mean to be overly harsh. I get why people were frightened, as they often are by mental illness, or turned off by the disruption when they were in the midst of a peaceful moment. But if we'd all taken a moment to simply notice this man (an act of nonresistance), I think it would have quickly become clear that he meant us no harm. He was just curious and, I think, lonely. It seemed like what he wanted most of all was someone to talk to, and here he'd found a group of people expressing gratitude in a tranquil place. We can perhaps forgive him for thinking we were the kind of people who might be receptive to his attempt to connect.

We live in an amazing time. Being part of the Information Age gives us exposure to all kinds of wisdom and ancient teachings along with all the new. Yoga has been practiced for hundreds of years. Verses on gratitude can be found in the Bible. There are truth and power in these old ways, but let's make sure we're getting the most out of them. These ancient concepts should be more than just things you think silently or utter on autopilot. If we really want the benefits, we need to learn how to live them.

If you are grateful for something in your life, you have to find a way to put some of that grateful energy back into the world instead of holding on to it. That's the only way to keep it flowing.