Relax & Reflect With 26 Journal Prompts For Navigating The COVID-19 Pandemic
Many of us around the world are dealing with the physical, emotional, and financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's obvious that we're learning huge collective lessons from this crisis—but we're experiencing powerful personal take-aways, too.
Journaling is a great exercise for reflection and fostering gratitude. Looking for silver linings in difficult times doesn't minimize the suffering but rather makes it more bearable. These prompts can help inspire that, and you certainly don't need to work with all of them at once. If you're not a big journal person, simply sit with this list for a minute or two and see what answers come intuitively. If you’re sheltering in place, or your normal routine has been disrupted, try sitting with one prompt each morning or evening as a meditative practice.
Grab your notebook and get cozy!
- Have any silver linings, even if they are faint, started to present themselves regarding this crisis?
- How has the crisis forced me to develop new healthy habits?
- Has this crisis made me aware of any self-sabotaging habits I need to shift or heal or given me clarity about what's not working in my life?
- What's one new thing that's come out of this crisis that I want to keep in my life even after the crisis is over?
- Has this crisis gotten me in touch with some new parts of myself or parts of myself I'd forgotten? Like my inner artist, warrior, student, environmentalist, activist, athlete, or healer?
- If I get in touch with my intuition and wise higher self, what advice does my soul give me as far as silver linings to watch out for? (If you're looking for more exercises to help develop your intuition in the first place, there are quite a few in my book, Angel Intuition.)
- When I look back on this time, what are things I'll feel proud about, regarding the way I handled this challenging season?
- In what ways has this difficult time forced me to step up to the plate or rise to the occasion, digging deeper than I knew I could?
- How has this crisis taught me to be more careful with my resources, whether they are physical, emotional, energetic, or financial?
- Has this crisis forced me to improve my self-care in small or big ways?
- How has this crisis asked me to take better care of others or the planet?
- Is there something I've had to sacrifice so something of greater value could be born?
- What past wounds or traumas have been triggered by this current crisis, and how might I meet them now with a new level of healing?
- In the past when I experienced a crisis, what are some healthy and unhealthy ways I coped?
- How am I activating my inner survivor and inner resilience in nourishing and productive ways?
- In which ways have I remained compassionate and giving to others, despite finding myself in a stressful situation?
- During this crisis, what are some of the new, useful ways to comfort and support myself that have emerged?
- Have any relationships begun, experienced healing, or been strengthened by this crisis?
- Has my outlook on anything in particular become more positive?
- What are some little things I used to stress about that I now realize are not so important?
- How have I found ways to be both tough and gentle right now?
- What goals and dreams have this crisis motivated me to prioritize?
- How have I stayed connected to my faith or spirituality during this time?
- Have I found myself consistently grateful for something during this difficult season, even if it's tiny?
- When I am disappointed in the way I handle something or react, how can I practice more radical self-love?
- Have I experienced any grace moments or mini-miracles during this crisis, whether it's supportive people or resources that have shown up?
Whenever you experience a crisis, seek out those silver linings and allow them to feed your spirit and sustain you through difficult times.
