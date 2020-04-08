Many of us around the world are dealing with the physical, emotional, and financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's obvious that we're learning huge collective lessons from this crisis—but we're experiencing powerful personal take-aways, too.

Journaling is a great exercise for reflection and fostering gratitude. Looking for silver linings in difficult times doesn't minimize the suffering but rather makes it more bearable. These prompts can help inspire that, and you certainly don't need to work with all of them at once. If you're not a big journal person, simply sit with this list for a minute or two and see what answers come intuitively. If you’re sheltering in place, or your normal routine has been disrupted, try sitting with one prompt each morning or evening as a meditative practice.

Grab your notebook and get cozy!