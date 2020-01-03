We all self-soothe. It gives us comfort and distracts us during difficult times, which can include things like taking a bubble bath, getting yourself a fancy drink at your favorite juice bar, or taking time off from work or child care.

Self-soothing, however, does not help us move forward or remedy the situation. Or, it may lead to an emotional, physical, or financial hangover. Just as with overdrinking alcohol, any escape behavior can be used in excess, from shopping to eating to sex. This can also look like entertaining our anxious thoughts or talking excessively about our problems, believing it'll make us feel better—when ultimately we're lost in ruminating, analysis paralysis, and living in the apocalypse.

Self-care, in contrast, is about finding meaning in life and doing things that support our growth. To understand the difference between self-care and self-soothing, psychologist Jonathan Marshall, Ph.D., likens it to the Tibetan Buddhist ideas of self-compassion and self-cherishing. To him, self-compassion is being aware of one's current conditions and wanting to make things better; this is the root of self-care. However, self-cherishing is "when you take it one step further, and you make yourself precious and separate from others, for instance by saying, 'I deserve that $30,000 handbag even if it means I'm busting my account.'"

Put simply, self-cherishing (or self-soothing) runs the risk of being egocentric and myopic, because "if you intend well for yourself or someone else, you don't do something that's going to bankrupt you."