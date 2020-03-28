Patience Running Thin? Here's A 4-Step Guide to Avoiding Resentment

If you’re reading this, you’ve experienced resentment. In all relationships; romantic, professional, familial, or financial, an eventual feeling of indignant displeasure or persistent irritation towards someone is inevitable. And now that many of us are sheltering-in-place, there's a good chance tensions could be on the rise.

In both of our past marriages, we spent years harboring resentment, not expressing our needs, and not feeling heard. Eventually, we both noticed independently our health was suffering, and all signs pointed to resentment as a cause. Feelings got stuffed with emotional eating or alcohol, anxiety led to foggy thinking and digestive issues, and spikes of insomnia punctuated the years.

Thankfully, through our collaborative marriage, we figured out how to have simple (and productive) guided conversations. Featured in our upcoming book, Radical Alignment (Sounds True, 2020), we call it the All-In-Method (AIM). It delves deep into how to grow through difficult conversations at work and at home, using four steps we describe as "the four agreements to have a high-stakes, highly emotional conversation where everyone wins."

We'll explain—but first, let's set the scene:

The power of the All-In Method (AIM) lies in its structure and intentionality. Most of us don’t bring structure to our conversations, but there is real power to having a plan. It might feel odd at first, but if you want a different outcome you need to have conversations in a new way. Over time, this will feel more natural.

Agree to listen with compassion and curiosity, and speak with courage and vulnerability. It’s fair to ask clarifying questions between parts, but keep crosstalk to a minimum. Then, clarify what specific topic you’ll be talking about. One timely example could be how to share your home while isolating together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AIM conversation is broken into four parts. Take them one at a time, with each person taking turns as speaker and listener before moving on to the next: