It seems as if the whole world is catching up to the anxiety that environmental advocates have been feeling for years. There are distinct parallels between anxiety borne from our ecological crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic: we face a global threat that's impacting nearly every aspect of society. And it’s going to require unprecedented changes to avert the worst case scenario.

The current uncertainty of the world is heavy. For some, feelings of fear, tension, and anxiety are new. Welcome—you are not alone. For others, the despair and grief associated with eco-anxiety are amplified.

While worrying about climate change in the time of coronavirus feels a little like repairing a crack in the foundation of a house on fire, I designed an eight-step plan to transform my climate anxiety into action—and it holds up for other existential threats.