Alysis Morrissey is the founder of Cre8ChangeNow.org, a website inspiring people to transform their eco-anxiety into action. In her spare time, she volunteers for Sierra Club Connecticut as a member of the Communications Committee, and gets involved in grassroots organizing as often as possible.

Morrissey has worked as a radio producer, editorial assistant, and freelance writer in Boston. She has a bachelor's in journalism from Quinnipac University and believes deeply in the power of storytelling to drive meaningful change.