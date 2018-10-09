The Latest UN Report Is Terrifying. Here's How We Can Use It As A Force For Good

This report is daunting in every sense of the word. But we get to choose how we react to it: We can either let it paralyze us, or we can let it empower us.

"It's sort of a mourning process that people go through when they read awful news like this," Beth Porter, a director at Green America and author of upcoming book Reduce, Reuse, Reimagine: Sorting Out the Recycling System, tells mbg. "But I hope that it can really propel people toward action. Not acting is not going to make this any less scary, unfortunately."

Porter and many other industry insiders agree that it's a mix of individual action (cutting down on plastics, reusing more, wasting less, etc.) AND sweeping systemic shifts that will spur real change. "You absolutely have to have both just because of the size of the issue we're facing," she says.

And while we have a long way to go as a society, we are starting to take steps in the right direction. "The challenge today is helping people see the urgency and severity of this issue—but that there are so many solutions available right now that we can push for," says Porter.

Opportunities to support change-makers paving the way for a brighter future are everywhere. For proof, we can look to Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming, which compiles 100 scalable ways people around the world are working to absorb the greenhouse gases in our atmosphere.

"If you look at the science and you're not pessimistic, in a sense you don't understand it—but if you look at the people who are addressing the problem and don't feel hopeful, then you don't have a pulse," Paul Hawken, the legendary environmentalist behind Project Drawdown, told mbg last year.

In reducing our personal footprint, supporting the people, brands, and organizations doing good, and making our opinions on the environment heard (don't forget, in America we have an election coming up next month), we can all catalyze the change our world so desperately needs.

"I think that we have a choice about whether our hearts simply break or whether they break open," Katharine Wilkinson, lead writer of Drawdown, eloquently put it during a recent talk on climate change at Climate Week NYC. "Broken, open hearts lead us toward action that does not come from a place of fear or a place of anger, but a place of love."