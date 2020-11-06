The past couple of months in world news have been stressful, to say the least. Between the election and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are facing the harsh reality that there's a lot we can't control—and that can be a hard thing to accept.

When we feel afraid or distrusting, particularly when it comes to our governing bodies, it "mirrors what people experience when they're in an unhealthy relationship," psychotherapist Ken Page, LCSW, tells mbg, "in which in some deep way, they feel unsafe."

But accepting that some things are, and will always be, out of our hands, is an important step in releasing what we can't control, so we can focus on what we can. Here, Page offers five journaling prompts to help us explore our relationship to control and navigate these uncertain times: