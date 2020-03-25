"I Take It One Day At A Time" & 6 More Mantras To Ease Fear Of The Unknown

We're living in a turbulent and confusing time, to say the least. Climate change disasters are spanning the globe, and the coronavirus has left so many of us questioning an unknown future. Uncertainty about life can keep us feeling disconnected, anxious, and fearful.

To work through these feelings, mental health experts suggest focusing on self-empowering activities like journaling, exercising, and practicing mindfulness. One tool that has helped me stay sane has been repeating mantras—specific words or affirmations that can be used to aid in meditation—aloud every day. Here are some of my go-to mantras from my Find Your Happy Daily Mantras deck to help you gracefully ease any fear of the unknown: