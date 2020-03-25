"I Take It One Day At A Time" & 6 More Mantras To Ease Fear Of The Unknown

Life transitions can have the same effect on us as a loss. Even if the transition is a positive one, we will grieve for what was because moving from one phase of your life into the next can feel unnerving. When you navigate transitions, there is a period of great outer and inner change. You are going from the familiar to the unfamiliar, and while that's always scary, you have nothing to fear. The fear of the unknown is simply a lack of clarity. You can remove the fog of uncertainty by focusing on what you want and what you are learning. Transition is a time of inner study. Ask yourself, what do you value, and what is most important to you? Through any transition, be compassionate and patient with yourself. You are growing.