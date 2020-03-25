mindbodygreen

"I Take It One Day At A Time" & 6 More Mantras To Ease Fear Of The Unknown

Shannon Kaiser
Woman Meditating in a Field in the Spring

Image by Jimena Roquero / Stocksy

March 25, 2020 — 12:13 PM

We're living in a turbulent and confusing time, to say the least. Climate change disasters are spanning the globe, and the coronavirus has left so many of us questioning an unknown future. Uncertainty about life can keep us feeling disconnected, anxious, and fearful.

To work through these feelings, mental health experts suggest focusing on self-empowering activities like journaling, exercising, and practicing mindfulness. One tool that has helped me stay sane has been repeating mantras—specific words or affirmations that can be used to aid in meditation—aloud every day. Here are some of my go-to mantras from my Find Your Happy Daily Mantras deck to help you gracefully ease any fear of the unknown:

1. Setbacks do not define me. They nudge me into new awareness. 

When unexpected situations arise, it seems like the universe is conspiring against us just as everything was going right. However, setbacks in your life are not indications that you are off track. They are opportunities for more self-awareness and growth. The situation that feels the most difficult to navigate is often in your life as a teacher. Each situation that feels like a setback is actually realignment. When you go into uncertain situations, ask yourself how it plays into your big picture. The experience in your life will no longer feel chaotic or random, and you will feel more grounded because you will see you are always learning and growing. 

Repeat these words for comfort: 

I am peaceful. I am not attached to the outcome or situation in my life. I feel connected to my purposes and see how everything works together. The setbacks in my life are actually opportunities for me to realign with my values and true worth. I am always being nudged into a new awareness of self. I am connected to my life, and I focus forward with love. 

2. I listen to my feelings.

You could be feeling a myriad of emotions lately, and that is OK. Your feelings are instincts, and they will always tell you the truth. It may be difficult to face the current reality, but know your feelings are trying to help you process and heal. Your feelings are emotional guidance systems that can help you ease discomfort. Let yourself feel, and listen to what is coming up instead of pushing it back down. 

Repeat these words for comfort: 

I release the pain that I am holding in my heart. I let go of the anger, judgment, and fear. My internal angst is a reflection of unhealed issues that need more love. As I seek inward to take comfort in my pain, I feel what I need to as I move through my emotional journey. I feel what needs to come up and be present with what is. As I feel, I heal. 

3. I don't overthink my situation.

Obstacles and problems can cause a lot of stress in your life, but even more so when you give too much thought to them. You may be in a situation where the stress of it is draining you more than the actual situation. Chances are, you are overthinking it. You may be overthinking the situation because you don't know how to move forward. This causes a breakdown in your personal power as you retreat from your routine. Go to your heart and feel your way forward. Your heart has information your head can't digest. Listen to your heart instead of overthinking situations and you will feel more secure.

Repeat these words for comfort: 

I give myself a mental makeover by dropping from my head to my heart. I am connected to my source energy, which is love and light. I choose to feel my answer and proceed with clarity. There is nothing to analyze or do but to feel my answer. My heart will lead me to clarity, and I trust its wisdom.

4. I am gentle with myself in transition.

Life transitions can have the same effect on us as a loss. Even if the transition is a positive one, we will grieve for what was because moving from one phase of your life into the next can feel unnerving. When you navigate transitions, there is a period of great outer and inner change. You are going from the familiar to the unfamiliar, and while that's always scary, you have nothing to fear. The fear of the unknown is simply a lack of clarity. You can remove the fog of uncertainty by focusing on what you want and what you are learning. Transition is a time of inner study. Ask yourself, what do you value, and what is most important to you? Through any transition, be compassionate and patient with yourself. You are growing.

Repeat these words for comfort: 

I am kind and compassionate with myself through all phases of my life. When I am in transition, I pay extra attention to my needs, and I serve myself by listening to my inner voice. When I fall into fear, I return back to my own true self, which will show me the next right action to take. Transitions can be peaceful experiences, as I know I am growing and becoming more of who I am supposed to be.

5. I take it one day at a time.

It's easy to get caught up in what we lost or what the state of the world will be in tomorrow but less easy to keep ourselves in the here and now. When we do this, we miss opportunities for greatness and trap ourselves in a cycle of never-changing habits. The best thing we can do for our mental well-being is let go of yesterday and do our best not to dwell on tomorrow. Each day you wake is a new opportunity to do so.

Repeat these words for comfort: 

I let go of what I can't change and accept what is. My heart will guide the way to happiness and health. 

6. I let go of what I can't change.

Creating an environment where you feel comfortable is healthy, but sometimes things happen that are outside of your comfort zone, and that is OK, too. When things occur in your life that are beyond your control, trying to change them will only take an energetic toll on you. The need to control your environment might be strong, but if you release your grip, eventually life's bumps will straighten themselves out. You may feel out of sorts when things don't go your way, but take this opportunity to practice relinquishing some control over your life. You always have a choice, and you can try to change what you are unwilling to accept, but at some point, you will see that letting go of what you can't change is real acceptance. 

Repeat these words for comfort: 

I release control of things I cannot accept. Instead of trying to force situations to go a certain way, I trust the universe is working on my behalf. I see that everything in life has its own time and place, and I allow all to be as it is. I let go.

7. Gratitude is the life force of everything.

We can often look outside of ourselves and see someone else who looks happier, more satisfied, or more successful or healthy, and when we focus on them, we can forget to be thankful for what's going well in our own life. Turning your attention to gratitude instead of jealousy or frustration can help you see all of the blessings in your life.

Repeat these words for comfort: 

I am thankful for all I am and all I have. My life is a perfect reflection of all I desire, and things I want flow to me naturally. My life is in perfect balance as I turn my attention to what I appreciate most. 

