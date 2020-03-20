Get The Best Of Yoga & Barre With This 10-Minute Home Workout
As we all hunker down and keep our social distance amid the coronavirus, many of us are looking for fun, new at-home workouts to tryout. And if you're into yoga or barre, you're going to love this one!
Both are great workouts for isolating muscles, building strength and flexibility, and working with your breath. With this flow, we'll be moving through barre and yoga poses that share a lot of similarities, for a quick, 10-minute workout you can do right in your home.
Let's get started with 2nd position in bar, or yoga's goddess pose.
2nd Position/Goddess Pose
This exercises strengthens the glutes, inner, and outer thigh muscles, as well as works the arm and back muscles by holding the arms out.
How to: Begin by standing in parallel facing a ballet barre, or chair for your starting position. Begin the flow by stepping the right foot away from the barre or chair so the feet step out wider than hip width apart, with legs externally rotated and arms out to the side in a “T.” Bend the knees until the hips are at or just above the knees. This is a second position in barre and a version of Goddess Pose in yoga. Hold for 10 full breathes, and pulse up an inch and down an inch 20 times.
- Keep the knees over the toes.
- Tailbone points down to the floor.
- Shoulders away from the ears.
- Abdominals engaged.
Transition: Transition from 2nd Position/Goddess Pose by pivoting the legs towards the left foot, lifting the right heel up. Hold on to the barre or chair, then with the left leg slightly bent, lift the right leg up hip level. Flatten the angle of the back until you are in a folded position with the arms extended and right leg extended, landing in a Fold Over/Warrior 3 position.
Fold over/Warrior 3
This exercise works the core muscles, the lateral leg muscles of the standing leg, and the glutes on the lifted leg. It also works the shoulders in the extended position.
How to: Once you are in the Fold Over/Warrior 3 position, hold for 10 full breaths, and pulse the leg up an inch and down an inch 20 times.
- Keep the hips parallel to the floor.
- Pelvis is neutral.
- Avoid over arching the lower back.
- Shoulders away from the ears.
- Abdominals engaged.
Transition: After the pulses, lower the right leg to the floor as you bend the left knee, landing in a lunge position. Place the hands on the floor, and step the left foot back into a plank position. Then lift the hips up to a Downward Facing Dog position.
Downward Dog to Plank
This exercise strengthens the shoulder and back muscles, and well as the core muscles. It also stretches the hamstrings and calf muscles.
How to: Once in a Downward Dog position, hold for 5 breaths. Then lower hips down into a plank position, keeping the hips and shoulders in the same plane. Hold the plank for 5 breaths. Repeat moving between these two movements 10 times
- Pelvis is neutral.
- Avoid over arching the lower back.
- Keep the neck in line with the spine.
- Abdominals engaged.
Transition: Hold the Plank for 5 breaths for this transition.
Push Ups/Chaturanga
This exercise strengthens the shoulder and back muscles, and well as the core muscles.
How to: From the Plank position, bend the elbows back towards the ribcage. Lower the body until you’re above or at elbow height for a push up, or a Chaturanga. Push into the floor to lift back up to a plank position. Repeat this action 10 times.
- Avoid over arching the lower back.
- Keep the neck in line with the spine.
- Abdominals engaged.
- Resist bending and straightening the elbows.
Transition: After the last push up, lift the hips back up to a Downward Facing Dog. Hold for 5 breaths, then begin to walk the feet towards the hands allowing the knees to bend. Once the hands meet the feet, bend the knees more and round the spine up to a standing position facing the barre or the chair. Repeat the entire series starting with the left leg. Once you’ve finished the other side, repeat both sides 4 more times.
Child’s Pose
This is the final resting position, allowing the heart rate to regulate and the mind to rest. The hips will receive a stretch, as well as the shoulders.
How to: On the last round, instead of the Downward Facing Dog, bend the knees to lower onto the floor. Push back into a child's pose. The big toes will be touching, the knees open a little wider than hip width allowing the forward head to rest on the floor or mat, and the arms are extended out on the floor or mat.
- Breathe.
- Widen the hips if needed.
- Relax the face and neck muscles.
This quick flow is great to energize you first thing in the morning or whenever you want to squeeze in a workout. It works your entire body, and helps open everything up (which, if you've been working from home, you might need). And if you liked this one, check out this barre-HIIT mashup for another fast and effective workout.
