Get The Best Of Yoga & Barre With This 10-Minute Home Workout

As we all hunker down and keep our social distance amid the coronavirus, many of us are looking for fun, new at-home workouts to tryout. And if you're into yoga or barre, you're going to love this one!

Both are great workouts for isolating muscles, building strength and flexibility, and working with your breath. With this flow, we'll be moving through barre and yoga poses that share a lot of similarities, for a quick, 10-minute workout you can do right in your home.

Let's get started with 2nd position in bar, or yoga's goddess pose.