Contributing writer

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200, is a fitness instructor and founder and creator of Barre Variations, a barre method that combines a blend of ballet, Pilates, and yoga. Michelle is an expert movement teacher who finds joy in motivating others to make connections through mindful movement. She earned her BFA degree in Dance Performance from the University of the Arts, and she is TRX trained and Roll Model Method trained. Michelle has been featured in other publications such as Aaptiv Magazine and The Barre Blog.