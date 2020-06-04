There are so many changes that happen to the body during pregnancy. The pelvis is expanding and getting ready to make room for the baby—this tightens the lower back, and the lateral (side hips) in order for the body to counterbalance. And since the front of the body is growing, it also reduces spinal mobility—which contributes to overall flexibility in the body.

When I was pregnant, I found that I always felt better when I kept moving. Even if my range of motion was limited, trying to include light stretching and movement helped reduce the aches and pains caused by my body changes. Bonus: Stretching while strengthening the pelvic floor and hips also helps keep this area strong for labor.

To help you stay active, mobile, and ready for delivery, I'm sharing my top three prenatal stretches that helped me through my own pregnancy.