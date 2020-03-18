Being in the present is about being here, not getting there or getting back there. I’m wondering if you are present with me on this page right now, or have your thoughts whisked you off to think about dinner plans or the movie you saw last night? It’s pretty amazing that we can travel to different times and places in our minds, actually feeling that we are in the past or present. While it’s beneficial to have thoughts about our past and future as part of our present experience, with presence, we can have thoughts about the past or present but we experience them with intention, as part of our present experience.

Unintentionally ruminating about the past can mean re-experiencing the pain of past losses, while worrying about the future can mean dread of disappointments that very well may never occur. Examples would include replaying in our minds the job interview we are certain we messed up or worrying about how our teen will ever get into college. The more we can disengage from unintended mental time travel, the more we can fully inhabit and enjoy the present moment.

Furthermore, when we are not present, we are most likely heading into a downward spiral full of negativity. Endlessly re-experiencing the pain of our past failures and future worries is both exhausting and stressful. Unfortunately, the more we dwell on the negative, the more our brains become accustomed to dwelling on the negative and continue to do so.

Try it out for yourself. The next time you become aware that your thoughts are in the past or present, take a moment to look at them–are they negative, repetitive, about you? The first step is becoming aware, pausing for the present, so just a few more seconds of being present today can begin to make a difference in how you feel.