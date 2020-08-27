Here's Why You Struggle To Stay Present

Well, of course there's more (see the multitude of books and blogs already devoted to this subject). But in a nutshell, that's really all you need to know. Being mindful means summoning awareness and attention and deploying them inwardly and outwardly, with intention and compassion and without analysis or judgment. Notice all that is happening within your mind and body and in the world around you right now. Attend to one thing at a time — acknowledge, observe and accept each sensation, experience, thought and feeling as it arises —from moment to moment.