Contributing writer

Caroline Welch is CEO and co-founder with Dan Siegel, M.D., of the Mindsight Institute, whose mission is to make the science of well-being accessible for professional and personal development through online and in-person programs. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School and holds a Master’s degree in Communications from the University of Southern California.

Caroline was a civil litigator for over ten years, mainly representing Japanese corporate clients in intellectual property matters. She served as Vice President in Litigation at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and prior to that she was Senior Counsel at Spelling Entertainment in Los Angeles, where she served as production attorney for the Judge Judy show. Caroline is also a mediator and has served on the Los Angeles County Superior Court’s mediation panel. Prior to attending law school, Caroline taught English in Japan for three years. Caroline currently provides workshops and lectures on strategies to optimize our personal and professional well-being. She is also the author of The Gift of Presence: A Mindfulness Guide for Women.