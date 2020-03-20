It’s no secret that stress plays a significant role in our physical health. Similar to the importance of sleep, our stress levels have profound effects on our inflammation levels, which inherently affect our immune systems. It’s no wonder many functional immunologists regard it as an integral part of the immune-boosting trifecta: eating well, getting plenty of sleep, and managing stress.

But it can be difficult—albeit, annoying—when people respond to your stress by saying, “Just don’t stress!” It’s especially frustrating as we face the anxiety surrounding COVID-19, when there’s not much else to do but read the news or try to distract ourselves with home projects.

That’s why we consulted holistic psychiatrist, Ellen Vora, M.D., on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast about the best ways to deal with our anxiety surrounding the coronavirus. While you can use these tricks no matter the time of year (global pandemic, aside), keep these three tips in mind during your quarantine. The next time you feel yourself start to spiral, hopefully these methods (and a breathwork exercise or two) will help.