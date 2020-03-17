For years I have advocated having a workspace or a command center at home, a simple space tackle paperwork, pay bills and simply ground yourself for the practical needs of life. For some, this might be a full-blown home office, a separate room in your home with a desk, a chair and room for shelves and equipment. But for others, it may be only a section of a kitchen counter or a corner of your bedroom.

Regardless of your space, find a section of your home that you can designate to focus your brain and take on administrative work. In our normal routines we might use our commute, our external place of work or even a weekend trip to the coffee shop to clear our heads, make lists and get things done. But when isolated at home we need to find both time–and space–to centralize the business tasks of life.

If you are feeling overwhelmed by this, take it slow. Start by sitting with your phone or a notepad and drain your brain. Make a list of the basic things you need to address–from checking in on finances to creating a list of keep-busy projects for the kids.

And once you find your spot, bring something calming or cheerful into your space to make you smile, like a favorite picture, a friendly decorative item, or something spiritual. It’s important to build self-care into each and every day, and that includes the place where we take care of the business of life.

Keep in mind, our new normal for some time might be remote work and remote distance learning. So get ahead of the curve and take a baby step now to prep your mind and home for the change to come.

And above all, breathe. The best thing we can do in times like these is to keep a level head and carry on. Our homes are our havens, and while being stuck at home might make you stir crazy–or bring up anxiety over unfinished projects and longstanding clutter–go easy on yourself and shelve that self-critic. Getting organized at home never happens overnight, and now is no different. Focus on projects that lift the mood or inspire. And just like anything else in life, take this one step at a time.